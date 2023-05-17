Newcastle United new kit 23/24: Predicted release date











Newcastle United and Castore will continue their kit partnership for the 2023/24 Premier League season. Here is everything we know about their new home, away and third shirts.

Castore and Newcastle found a six-year agreement to produce their new kits and training gear from the 21/22 season. The British brand pays the Magpies £5m-a-year, making it the Toon’s most lucrative kit deal. But it is worth far less than some Premier League rivals get.

So with the 22/23 term winding down, The Boot Room has looked at everything we know about Newcastle’s new home kit, away kit and third kit for the 23/24 term – including our prediction for when Castore will release the shirt that Bruno Guimaraes and co will wear…

When does the new Newcastle 23/24 home kit come out?

Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA via Getty Images

Newcastle and Castore are yet to announce when the Toon’s new home kit for the 23/24 season will come out. But Magpies supporters should expect confirmation on the release date soon. The Tyneside club and Manchester-based brand may even announce it in June.

St James’ Park chiefs and their Castore counterparts unveiled the North East team’s home kit for the 22/23 season on June 8 in 2022. The shirt featured a return to the Toon’s more traditional thinner black-and-white stripes after the thicker lines used for their 21/22 strip.

But some changes are likely with the release of Newcastle’s home kit for the 23/24 season. Newcastle World noted in May 2023 that the Magpies will adopt white socks in a possibly controversial move away from their traditional black. Their shirt will also adopt a V-neck.

It further reports that a release date of June 9 has been mooted for Newcastle’s new home kit. Castore and the Toon unveiling the shirt on June 9 would follow last year’s June 8 date. Although the Magpies only shared their home jersey for the 21/22 term on July 10 in 2021.

When does the new Newcastle 23/24 away kit come out?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle are also yet to announce the release date of the Toon’s new 23/24 Castore away kit. The Magpies’ fanbase could also have a little while to wait as the St James’ Park outfit only unveiled their 22/23 strip on July 28 in 2022 and their 21/22 shirt on July 30 in 2021.

Castore and the club are likely to wait at least one month following the release of their new home kit. So, The Boot Room predicts a release date in late July once again for the 23/24 away kit. While Newcastle World suggests the shirt will be royal blue like their 22/23 jersey.

When does the new Newcastle 23/24 third kit come out?

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Following on from the Magpies’ Saudi-led takeover in October 2021, Newcastle adopted a Saudi Arabia-inspired third kit in 22/23. Castore is again set to design a strip in the Arabian Peninsula nation’s traditional colours for the 23/24 season but in reverse to the 22/23 strip.

Newcastle World followed reports by The Times in March 2023 that Newcastle will adopt a Saudi third kit once again. The Toon’s majority owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), see it as a chance to improve their link and the Toon’s image in the Middle East.

It is likely to be a green strip with white elements, rather than their white shirt with green touches. Newcastle’s new third kit for the 23/24 season will also embrace a pattern but its release date remains unconfirmed. The Toon unveiled their 22/23 strip on June 28 in 2022.

A similar release date would put Newcastle’s new third kit in between their new home and away 23/24 shirts. But the Toon did not release their third strip until August 27 in 2021 and August 10 in 2020. So, The Boot Room predicts a later date for Newcastle’s 23/24 third kit.

