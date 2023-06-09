Top 10 Newcastle United Kits of All Time, Ranked

Newcastle United have released their Castore home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, TBR Football has ranked the St James’ Park natives’ top 10 kits of all time.

The Toon have worn some iconic jerseys throughout the Tyneside outfit’s history dating back to 1892. While Newcastle adopted their now-synonymous black-and-white stripes in 1894. The Magpies first took to a pitch in red kits owing to their roots as East End FC.

The Newcastle 23/24 Castore home kit, which is available to buy from 8am June 10th, is the Toon’s third home shirt to be made by the Manchester-based brand, and it has been described as ‘stunning‘ by supporters. Castore replaced Puma as Newcastle’s kit supplier in 2021 and also runs the Toon’s retail outlets alongside designing Newcastle’s home, away and third kits.

Castore will now see its offering for Newcastle’s new shirt play in the Champions League,

as well as the Premier League, in 2023/24, as well. But how does the Magpies’ new strip compare to the top 10 Newcastle United kits of all time – as ranked by TBR Football?

10) Newcastle United home kit, 2016/17

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The arrival of Rafa Benitez at St James’ Park in March 2016 failed to prevent Newcastle’s relegation to the Championship. Yet the Magpies would only spend a term in the second tier. Newcastle also had a title-winning season wearing one of their top 10 kits of all time.

Puma produced a wonderful strip for the likes of Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie. It used Newcastle’s traditional stripes with a central section cut out for the Toon’s front-of-shirt sponsor. The German brand also incorporated gold details with the cuffs and the collar.

9) Newcastle United away kit, 1980-83

Newcastle embraced yellow as the colour of their away kit in 1974 and made very few changes to the design. But Umbro sought to replace the strip’s green collar with a thick blue collar after replacing Bukta as the Toon’s official kit supplier for the 1980/81 term.

The British brand’s design would stay in place for three seasons before moving to a grey strip in 1983. But Umbro would not improve on Newcastle’s away kit from 1980 to 1983. The Magpies’ yellow away shirt also featured thick blue cuffs to match its chunky collar.

8) Newcastle United home kit, 2007-09

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

It may not have been a great period in Newcastle’s history but Adidas produced one of their top 10 kits of all time so far from 2007 to 2009. The Toon would endure relegation from the Premier League in 08/09 wearing the strip in which Michael Owen led the club’s scoring.

Despite the outcome of Newcastle’s results, Adidas’ kit was strong. The German brand embraced the Magpies’ traditional stripes with thick segments. It also incorporated its trademark thinner stripes on the shoulders, whilst using an all-black area on the back.

7) Newcastle United home kit, 2000/01

Photo Credit: Stu Forster/Allsport via Getty Images

The turn of the millennium saw Newcastle turn out at St James’ Park with another great Adidas kit in 2000/01. It designed a simplistic black-and-white striped jersey with a thick black collar. While Adidas incorporated blue lining around the edge of the kit and collar.

6) Newcastle United home kit, 1932-58

Photo by ncjMedia Ltd/NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Newcastle continued to produce their kits in-house through until 1976 when they joined forces with Bukta. While from 1932 to 1958, the Magpies simply stuck with the same kit. It was also mostly a carryover from the 1931/32 term but for a small tweak to their socks.

The Toon reverted the upper segment of their socks from black with a thin white line to fully white. While Newcastle embraced a clean black-and-white striped shirt with a small collar. It was also in this strip that the Magpies won the FA Cup in 1951, 1952 and 1955.

5) Newcastle United away kit, 1991-93

Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images

Steve Howey, Gavin Peacock and David Kelly helped to make Newcastle’s Umbro away kit from 1991 to 1993 iconic. Under Kevin Keegan, the Toon went from avoiding relegation to the third tier in 1991/92 by four points to then winning the First Division title in 1992/93.

Umbro refreshed its design for Newcastle’s 90/91 away jersey when creating their 91-93 strip. It made a slight alteration to the pattern across the chest to incorporate the logo of the Magpies’ sponsor. Umbro also tweaked the shades of yellow and green it had used.

4) Newcastle United home kit, 2005-07

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Adidas produced Newcastle’s kits from 1995 to 2010 and designed a number of their top 10 strips of all time. One of the German brand’s better shirts came in 2005 and stayed in use until 2007. The likes of Alan Shearer, Emre Belozoglu and James Milner also wore it.

Out went Newcastle’s full-length black-and-white stripes across the jersey as Adidas cut in from the sides. It also opted for full black patches underneath the arms and full white for the top of the sleeves. Adidas also elected to use gold print for the players’ shirt numbers.

3) Newcastle United home kit, 1969-73

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty images

Bukta rarely pushed the boat out when designing Newcastle’s kit. But through its use of simplistic designs, the sportswear brand produced one of their best strips yet from 1969 to 1973. It was a clean and unbranded black-and-white kit with the Magpies’ classic badge.

2) Newcastle United away kit, 1995/96

Photo Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport via Getty Images

Such is the icon that Newcastle’s away kit from the 1995/96 season has at St James’ Park that Puma sought to recreate Adidas’ design in 2018/19. The German sportswear brand took inspiration from its rival’s legendary offering to produce a similar hooped Toon strip.

But Adidas, being the original, created one of the top 10 Newcastle kits of all time rather than Puma’s remake. Fans flocked to get replicas of a maroon and blue kit that was nearly

as popular as the 95/96 home shirt as Keegan’s team went close to Premier League glory.

1) Newcastle United home kit, 1995-97

Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

TBR Football ranks Newcastle’s home kit from the 1995/96 and 96/97 seasons as their top strip of all time. We also ranked the Toon’s Adidas strip second in our top 10 Premier League kits of all time. The kit shot to fame as Keegan took the Magpies to second place.

Keegan oversaw the great Newcastle teams of the 1990s that affectionally became known as the Entertainers. While Adidas holds a place in the Toon’s glory days with its kit having paid homage to their traditional black-and-white striped jerseys with another classy shirt.

The German brand’s design for Newcastle’s 95-97 home shirt was black and white stripes at their best. It combined the thick lines with Adidas’ trademark thinner black-and-white stripes on the sleeves. Adidas also adopted a written-out logo and used a ‘grandad’ collar.