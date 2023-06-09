How long is left on Newcastle United Castore contract as fans hail ‘stunning’ new home kit

Kit launch fever has hit St James’ Park as Newcastle United fans react on social media to their new 2023/24 season home shirt. So, how long is left on their contract with Castore?

Modelled by Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, the Magpies revealed their new strip on June 9th via their official website ahead of its release at 8am on June 10th. The Tyneside outfit will wear Castore’s latest kit in the upcoming Premier League and Champions League seasons. Sela is now the Toon’s official shirt sponsor, replacing FUN88.

Castore has designed a fresh black-and-white striped kit for Newcastle’s new 23/24 home shirt. Black is used as the colour for the central stripe, after last year’s was white. Its collar is inspired by the Magpies’ past, taking influence from the 1980s.

Fans react on social media as Newcastle United unveil their new 23/24 Castore home kit

Newcastle blew their fans away when unveiling their 22/23 home kit in June 2022. Castore and the Toon stunned supporters as the Magpies returned to thinner stripes after adopting larger segments in 21/22. Their strip also had black and white sleeves and a hooped collar.

This is the third home kit that Castore have made for the Magpies, and it is arguably the best, which is fitting as Eddie Howe leads the Magpies back into Europe.

And Toon fans were quick to react on social media as Newcastle released their new 23/24 Castore home kit. Here are some of the responses the Toon’s fanbase has shared so far…

How long is left on Newcastle’s kit contract with Castore?

Newcastle United’s new 23/24 home kit is their third strip designed by Castore since the Manchester-based brand replaced Puma in 2021. The Toon negotiated the most lucrative deal in the club’s history to join the company, which also runs the club’s retail operations.

Castore pays Newcastle £5m-a-year to supply their kits and run the Magpies’ physical and online commercial setups. While its contract with the Toon runs until 2027. So, Newcastle have a further four years left on their contract with Castore to produce the club’s new kits.

Puma had supplied Newcastle’s home, away and third kits since 2010. The German brand was also paying the Magpies £6.5m a year for the privilege through the final years of their partnership. Newcastle’s contract with Castore has a higher total value owing to its length.