Newcastle United New Kit 23/24: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Newcastle United have released their home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their Castore shirt.

This term’s strip is the Toon’s third designed by Castore since the British sportswear brand replaced Puma in 2021. Newcastle entered into a six-year agreement with the Manchester-based company worth £5m a year. It is worth far less than some Premier League deals.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24 announcements, rumours and leaks for all clubs

Newcastle will also don their new 23/24 Castore home shirt as they return to Europe after a 10-year wait. Eddie Howe has led the Toon back to a UEFA competition in the Champions League. So, here is everything you need to know about Newcastle’s new 23/24 home kit…

First look at the new Newcastle United 23/24 home kit

Castore has taken a fresh look at Newcastle’s traditional black-and-white stripes for their new 23/24 season home kit. Howe’s side will take to the field at St James’ Park in a shirt that sees black return as the predominant colour. It is the colour of the central stripe, after last season’s was white.

The shirt’s collar is inspired by Newcastle’s past, taking influence from the 1980s.

READ MORE: The top 10 Premier League kits of all time, ranked

Castore and the Magpies are yet to announce when Newcastle’s new away kit and third shirt will come out.

How much does the Newcastle United 23/24 home kit cost?

The prices for the 23/24 home kit will be confirmed when it is officially available to buy at 8am on Saturday June 10th.

The Toon sold their 22/23 home kit through their official website at £65 for adults and £50 for kids. While their 22/23 shorts cost £35 for adults and £30 for kids. The Magpies’ 22/23 socks cost £18 for adults and £12 for kids when bought at their recommended retail price.

Who is the sponsor of the Newcastle United 23/24 kit?

The 2023/24 Newcastle home kit will feature a new shirt sponsor with Sela replacing Fun88. St James’ Park chiefs cut short their previous deal with the online gambling brand in 2022 with it only worth £6.5m a year. It made it one of the cheapest in the Premier League.

Sela will now see its logo emblazoned on the new Newcastle 23/24 kit and around St James’ Park. The Magpies have announced they have entered into a multi-year agreement with the Saudi Arabian events company.

Who is the supplier of the new Newcastle United 23/24 kit?

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle finalised the most lucrative kit deal in the Toon’s history when they struck a six-year partnership with Castore to supply their shirts in 2021. Their £5m-a-year contract will continue through to the summer of 2027 and sees Castore run the club’s retail operations.

How to buy the new 23/24 Newcastle United home kit

Fans wanting to buy the 23/24 Newcastle United home kit can do so through the Toon’s official website from 8am Saturday June 10th. Here is how to buy the new Newcastle 23/24 Castore home kit online:

Click this link to get to the official Newcastle United club store.

Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Newcastle United 23/24 Castore home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.