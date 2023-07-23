Newcastle now desperate to sign £34m player, talks have been held

Newcastle United want to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi but a deal hasn’t advanced yet.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the French international.

Newcastle have approached this transfer window is a very measured way.

Financial Fair Play appears to be hampering their efforts to invest heavily in the squad.

They’ve already spent a hefty sum to sign Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

A deal to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City also appears to be very close.

Eddie Howe will be keen to bring in several more players before the transfer window closes.

That may rely on players being sold first, with Allan Saint-Maximin looking like the most likely candidate right now.

Newcastle now want Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco to create some competition for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

They may face competition from some of their Premier League rivals, which has already hampered their pursuit of the likes of James Maddison.

Newcastle want Disasi

Speaking about the 25-year-old’s future, Jacobs said: “The interest is serious and they had conversations on the player’s side.

“It is not something that is advanced yet, on the club side. I think this is the crucial part of the story.”

The £34m-rated centre-back was part of the France squad that reached the final of the World Cup.

It’s been reported before that Newcastle have held talks with Disasi’s representatives, but their interest still remains even if a deal is moving slowly.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The most obvious place to strengthen Newcastle’s defence is at left-back.

Dan Burn performed admirably last season but may struggle when asked to play that role in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe will recognise that improving the overall quality of the squad is just as important as making marquee signings like Tonali.

The French centre-back is excellent in possession and dominant in the air and can be an aerial threat in both boxes.

Disasi has already reportedly agreed personal terms with Newcastle who want to agree a deal before another Premier League side ramp up their interest.