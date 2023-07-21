Newcastle United have been looking to offload Allan Saint-Maximin and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a new update on his future.

Recently, Jacobs reported that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were optimistic in signing the Newcastle winger this summer.

Now, updating football fans on the future of Saint-Maximin, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “Deal now pretty much done. Allan Saint-Maximin has a medical booked. Fee is around €35m”

The Frenchman has been a fan-favourite for the club and has made 124 appearances for the Magpies over four years.

Saint-Maximin medical now booked

The 26 year-old winger can be ‘special‘ on his day, but sadly, he has not been consistent enough for Newcastle. To be able to get around £30million for him like Jacobs suggests is a great bit of business.

In his 124 appearances for the club, the Frenchman has only managed 13 goals. For someone with so much talent, you definitely need and expect him to have a better return.

The £93,000-a-week player can be a great dribbler on his day, but with Newcastle now battling near the top of the table instead of the bottom, they need consistent footballers, something Saint-Maximin has struggled to be.

They also have Champions League football next season, so they cannot afford to reduce the quality of their starting eleven when they have to rotate.

It is a big summer for the Magpies. They are looking to strengthen and have already shown their intent by signing Sandro Tonali.

If Eddie Howe wants to continue battling the best in the division, he needs to leave his emotions to one side and sell players that have become surplus to requirements.