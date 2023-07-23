Arsenal could be ready to make a bid for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi if he becomes available this summer.

A report from The Sun has shared more information on the French international’s future.

Axel Disasi has been linked with a move to the Premier League already this summer.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

He’s already a French international which is very impressive given the options manager Didier Deschamps has available to him.

Disasi was part of the France squad that reached the final of the World Cup last year.

He spent plenty of time on the bench saw with William Saliba who also travelled to Qatar but failed to play many minutes.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has already made significant improvements to his Arsenal squad this summer.

Declan Rice could be a game-changing signing for the Gunners, while Kai Havertz has potential that was untapped at Chelsea.

Arsenal could potentially bid for Disasi, but Jurrien Timber’s arrival may make that less likely now.

The Dutch defender played at right-back against Manchester United yesterday but is comfortable playing as a centre-back too.

Arsenal could ready bid for Disasi

The report from The Sun states that Monaco may end up selling Disasi at some point this summer.

If they do Manchester United are ‘on alert’, but Chelsea and Arsenal ‘could be ready to nip in with a bid’.

At this time, it seems very unlikely that Arsenal would make a move for another defender this summer.

Signing Timber provides even more cover in a squad filled with defenders.

However, there are several players who could move on before the window closes.

Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares and Rob Holding could all leave this summer.

Disasi mainly plays as a centre-back and a bid from Arsenal would likely be connected to Holding’s future.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

However, Timber can also fill in centrally if needed, while Jakub Kiwior was signed in January as cover for Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

It seems very unlikely that Arsenal make a move for the French international this summer, especially when he’s valued at £34m.

Anything can happen in the transfer window though and there’s still plenty of time before Arsenal’s squad is confirmed for the upcoming season.