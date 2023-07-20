‘Unbelievable’ player undergoing Newcastle medical today; could join squad in US this weekend

Harvey Barnes should be announced as Newcastle United’s latest signing before the weekend, with the Leicester City star undergoing a medical with the Magpies today.

That is according to a report from The Northern Echo, which notes that the England international has now travelled to Tyneside to complete his move after a £38 million fee was agreed.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes is on course to become Newcastle’s second first-team signing of the transfer window. He went into the summer off the back of a campaign in which he scored 13 goals for the Foxes in the Premier League.

Barnes undergoing Newcastle medical today

It looked inevitable that he would be leaving the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s relegation. And it now appears apparent where he is heading.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As reported by The Northern Echo, Barnes is at Newcastle to complete the final details before he completes his £38 million move to the North East. He will undergo a medical after travelling up.

Newcastle want to confirm the deal before the weekend. And Barnes is then in line to join up with the Magpies squad across the Atlantic after they headed off for their pre-season tour in the US.

It is an exciting bit of business for Newcastle. Barnes has been a consistent goalscorer during his time at Leicester. His form previously prompted Jurgen Klopp to label him ‘unbelievable‘.

It will be interesting to see what Newcastle can do from here. The move for Barnes appears to have come about from the imminent sale of Allan Saint-Maximin. So it is not clear what Eddie Howe can do in the remaining weeks of the window.

They have made a couple of brilliant additions. But with many around them strengthening, you get the feeling that Newcastle cannot really afford to stop there.