£43m star has now given green light to Newcastle move after agreeing personal terms

Newcastle United have cleared a major hurdle in their push to win the race to sign Axel Disasi, with personal terms now agreed with the Monaco star.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Magpies have provided assurances that the 25-year-old will play regularly next season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Axel Disasi is attracting plenty of attention of the new campaign. He was an ever-present for the Principality side last season.

Newcastle agree personal terms with Disasi

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that Newcastle were expected to reach out to Monaco about a potential move for Disasi.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

And it seems that they have already sorted one aspect of any possible deal. Football Transfers reports that Newcastle have now agreed personal terms with Disasi himself.

The France international wanted to know that he would play regularly during the coming season. But it seems that Eddie Howe’s side have provided those assurances as the defender has given the green light to a move to Tyneside.

The report notes that Disasi will cost at least £34.2 million. Meanwhile, the asking price could be as high as £42.8 million.

Signing Disasi would be a really exciting move from the Magpies. Obviously, the partnership of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar played a key role in Howe’s side qualifying for the Champions League this coming year.

But qualifying for that competition means that Newcastle need more depth. And with Schar turning 32 later this year, it is important that the club have one eye on the future.

The idea of Disasi and Botman playing together is one Newcastle fans will definitely be able to get on board with.

It seems that a move to St James’ Park may now be edging closer.