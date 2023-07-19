Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle and Man United have both spoken to 25-year-old’s agents

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Axel Disasi this summer, and Fabrizio Romano says it’s a concrete possibility.

The Magpies had an unbelievable campaign last time out. They were the surprise package in the Premier League and finished fourth, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, Newcastle are gearing up for a season in the Champions League, and Romano has claimed on GiveMeSport that they really are interested in Monaco’s Disasi.

Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle and Man United have both spoken to Axel Disasi’s agent

The two clubs were initially keen to sign Kim MIn-jae from Napoli, but the South Korean decided to move to Germany to join Bayern Munich instead. That transfer was made official this week,

The two English clubs then turned their focus to Disasi, and Fabrizio Romano has some good news.

The journalist has claimed that both Newcastle and Manchester United have spoken to Disasi’s agents about a move. The defender, 25, is apparently ready to leave Monaco and France for England now.

Romano said: “Manchester United spoke to his agents, and Newcastle spoke to his agents. The player is keen on a Premier League move. So, this is a very concrete possibility.

“But this now depends on Monaco. Monaco have a new director. The director is Thiago Scuro, who came from Brazil. So, it’s no longer Paul Mitchell but Scuro taking care of the negotiations.”

Newcastle boasted the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding just 33 goals in 38 games – eventual champions Manchester City achieved the same.

Eddie Howe has a solid backline, but he now needs to strengthen it even more ahead of a season in the Champions League, where the Magpies could face some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Disasi would be a solid option for Newcastle and the fact that he is open to a move is really good news.

However, with Manchester United also keen on his services, it will not be easy for Howe and co to get him this summer.