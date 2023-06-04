Mark Lawrenson urges £20m Liverpool player to leave the club this summer











Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been urged to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football.

Mark Lawrenson was speaking on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday Podcast about the 24-year-old.

Caoimhin Kelleher was finally given a Premier League start last weekend against Liverpool.

Amidst the farewells for Roberto Firmino and James Milner, it could have been the last time the Irishman played for the club.

Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the transfer window opening.

Alisson Becker is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League which has limited his opportunities.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He’s now at a point in his career where he can’t afford to be second-choice for much longer.

Lawrenson has told Kelleher he needs to leave Liverpool this summer.

He admitted he wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Kelleher against Southampton.

However, he put that down to his lack of minutes this season, rather than his ability.

Kelleher urged to leave Liverpool this summer

Asked whether the 24-year-old needs to leave for first-team football now, Lawrenson said: “He does. He wasn’t good was he at Southampton?

“He actually looked really, really rusty but as you rightly say he needs to play.

“I wonder whether because they’re obviously trying to buy players Liverpool and they’re talking about him being £20m-odd, whether they might just sell him rather than letting him go out on loan.

“That will be an interesting one most definitely.

“You saw him last week and you think, you need to be playing, wherever it is you just need to be playing.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Kelleher with Hugo Lloris looking very likely to leave the club.

It may be seen as a risk for the North London club to make a player with only 21 senior appearances to his name their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, he’s likely to be too expensive for a Championship side so needs to find the right fit in the Premier League.

There is set to be plenty of movement of goalkeepers in the transfer window with David Raya and Emiliano Martinez both linked with moves too.

Kelleher may now have the chance to leave Liverpool this summer and establish himself away from Anfield.

