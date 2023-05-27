Tottenham now 'leading the race' to sign 'world-class' PL star ahead of Chelsea - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are now leading the race to sign David Raya, who is also a key target for Chelsea this summer.

Spurs are finally set to part ways with Hugo Lloris in the coming weeks. The Frenchman has been a mainstay at the club for over a decade now, but he’s now set to leave North London.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, and like Chelsea, they are said to be keen to sign Brentford star Raya. Journalist Rudy Galletti has shared the latest on the situation on GiveMeSport.

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Chelsea target David Raya

David Raya has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last two years.

The Spaniard, still only 27, is an excellent shot-stopper, but what makes him stand out is his ability with the ball at his feet. He is up there with the best in the division in that department, and that’s why he’s a wanted man.

The Telegraph reported back in January that both Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Raya from the Bees this summer. 90min revealed in March that Spurs are also interested in the 27-year-old.

Now, Galletti has shared an update on the situation, and he believes Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Brentford number one.

He said: “At the moment, we can say Spurs are leading the race for the Spanish goalkeeper.

“He’s considered one of the main targets to replace Lloris, who unless a sensational twist, will say goodbye in June.”

He’d rather join Spurs than Chelsea

Raya will certainly be a wanted man this summer with plenty of clubs interested in his services.

The Spaniard, branded as ‘world class’ by Garth Crooks, has been brilliant for Brentford during their time in the Premier League, and it has always only been a matter of time before he’d move to a bigger side.

This summer will likely be the window in which Raya will get his move, and although Chelsea and Manchester United both want to sign him, The Daily Mail claim that he favours a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.

However, Spurs will have to fork out £40 million to sign him, which is pretty expensive for someone who will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

