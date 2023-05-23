‘Fantastic’ Liverpool player would jump at chance to leave this summer, Tottenham are keen











Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would jump at the chance to leave this summer, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who share details on the Irish international’s future.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has had to be incredibly patient throughout his senior career.

He’s managed just 20 first-team appearances at Liverpool and never left on loan.

That doesn’t mean to say that Caoimhin Kelleher hasn’t played his part in recent years.

His heroics in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea won’t be forgotten for a long time.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s also nearly impossible to see him become first choice at Anfield while Alisson Becker is still at the club.

Kelleher therefore may need to leave Liverpool sooner rather than later, and Tottenham are among the teams interested in signing him.

Their current number one Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move away this summer.

Kelleher would back himself to jump ahead of Fraser Forster in the pecking order at Spurs next season.

Tottenham linked Kelleher happy to leave Liverpool

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘According to sources who have spoken to The Athletic, Kelleher would jump at the opportunity of becoming a No 1.

‘There has been interest from Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, as well as teams across Europe. Clubs are aware of Kelleher’s situation but no formal offers have been made yet.’

The ‘fantastic’ goalkeeper has shown in his limited first-team opportunities that he’s a very accomplished shot-stopper.

Liverpool’s staff are delighted with Kelleher, and Klopp has previously claimed he’s the best second-choice goalkeeper in the world.

That might not be enough to convince the 24-year-old to stay at Anfield for much longer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tottenham may want a higher-profile goalkeeper than Kelleher should he decide to leave Liverpool.

They may also want someone with more experience, but Kelleher has performed brilliantly whenever called upon.

He’s in a tricky situation where he might not have played enough football to earn the move he deserves.

There are likely to be plenty of opportunities across the Premier League to become a first-choice goalkeeper.

Clubs could do a lot worse than take a punt on Kelleher if Liverpool are willing to let him go.

