Stan Collymore sends message to Emi Martinez, amid links to Tottenham











Stan Collymore has suggested that Aston Villa should allow Emi Martinez to sign for Tottenham if he doesn’t want to be at the club.

Rumours began circulating this week about Martinez. It has been claimed that he’d like to move on, with a number of clubs keen on signing him.

And according to Collymore, Martinez should be allowed to leave if that’s what he wants.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Collymore sends message to Emi Martinez

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Collymore believes any player who doesn’t want to be somewhere should be allowed to leave.

And in terms of who the Argentinian might sign for, the former Liverpool striker believes Tottenham are the standout candidate right now.

“On the subject of Aston Villa, there have been reports recently that goalkeeper Emi Martinez could leave the club this summer, and if he wants to go, then he can. As a fan of Villa, I don’t want any player there who doesn’t want to be there,” Collymore wrote.

“He’s being linked with Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United. While I am sure he’d provide the likes of Kepa, Edouard Mendy and David De Gea with competition, I’m not sure he’d be a major upgrade for either. However, with Hugo Lloris nowhere near the player he once was and looking likely to leave at the end of the season, a move to Tottenham for Martinez is one that could happen.”

TBR’s View: Ideal Lloris replacement

With Hugo Lloris seemingly on his way out of the club, there is definitely room for a new goalkeeper at Spurs. And Emi Martinez has proven himself to be a top stopper.

Martinez is a World Cup winner. He has character in abundance and has shown himself capable at the highest levels.

Yes, there is an Arsenal link there. But that was some time ago. And right now, Tottenham need a new number one.

If a deal can be done here, then Tottenham need to do it. As Collymore says, there is no point in Villa hanging onto someone who doesn’t want to be around.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images