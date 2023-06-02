Manager expects Liverpool player to leave this summer amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in recent weeks.

The Irish Independent recently claimed that Spurs are one of several clubs eyeing the Anfield stopper.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Brighton and Brentford are keen on the Liverpool custodian too.

Kelleher has impressed for the Reds when called upon. However, that hasn’t happened very often.

The 24-year-old was the talk of the red half of Merseyside after his display in last season’s League Cup final.

He scored his spot kick against Chelsea before saving Kepa Arrizabalaga’s effort to win his side the trophy.

However, opportunities have been at a premium for Kelleher. He has made just four appearances all season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could really do with a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris, whose Spurs future is uncertain.

Now, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he expects Kelleher to leave Liverpool.

Indeed, this is something he hopes will happen, which could well be a boost for Tottenham and other suitors.

“It looks like he will be on the move this summer,” said Kenny, as per BBC Sport.

“And it can only benefit him because he needs to play games.

“He has been starved of games this year and that has been a problem for him.”

Our view

Tottenham should look to make an approach for Kelleher as soon as possible.

He has proven himself at the highest level and, at just 24 years old, has plenty of years ahead of him.

Better still, Kelleher’s price tag is a reported £20million. That would be a bargain for a young, “top-level” keeper.

Arsenal famously offloaded Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa several years ago, and he has become a superstar.

Tottenham could very well do the same with an amazing goalkeeper who is being wasted at Liverpool right now.