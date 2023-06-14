Manchester United are seen as a bigger threat to Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo than Arsenal this summer.

A report from The Athletic has outlined more potential incomings at Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

After narrowly missing out on Moises Caicedo in January, Arsenal won’t want to lose out on him again this summer.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi all but confirmed the Ecuadorian star would be leaving after helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time.

His performances throughout the season were extraordinary.

It’s hard to believe he’s only 21 years old given the maturity he has shown on the pitch.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Although his best role is in midfield, De Zerbi has played him at full-back this season and he’s performed exceptionally.

Chelsea believe Man United are more of a threat to them signing Caicedo than Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently concentrating on signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

However, they’re keen to play him alongside Caicedo if possible next season.

Man United bigger threat than Arsenal for Caicedo

The report from The Athletic suggests Chelsea want two midfielders this summer and are ‘very keen’ on Caicedo.

However, they need to generate enough money from sales to be able to afford the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder.

Arsenal have been linked with Caicedo, but Manchester United ‘are perceived to be a bigger threat’.

Brighton have valued Caicedo at over £70m and may hope a bidding war breaks out between the three clubs.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice is likely the thing affecting their pursuit of Caicedo the most.

Although Mikel Arteta would be delighted to sign both players, it would be a huge outlay for Arsenal.

They may need to wait until several players have been sold before committing that much money to a second central midfielder presuming they sign Rice.

Unlike Arsenal with Rice, Manchester United don’t appear to be in advanced talks with any player who could cost as much as Caicedo.

This may be why they’re in the best position to sign the Ecuadorian at this time.