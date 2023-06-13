Arsenal appear to be on the verge of completing a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

This is according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has relayed information about the Gunners target.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Rice for months, and speculation has been heading in the right direction.

Bayern Munich were apparently in pursuit of the 24-year-old too, but now, they have reportedly pulled out of the race.

Plettenberg, crediting BILD for the first call, tweeted that the Bavarians have decided not to submit an offer for Rice.

This is because the player ‘became more and more expensive’. Now, he’s ‘on the verge’ of joining Arsenal.

This is amazing news for Arsenal if true, as they’d be getting their hands on an absolutely incredible player.

Indeed, Rice has been deemed ‘underrated‘, suggesting the best is yet to come from the midfielder.

In addition, the speculation that Bayern aren’t even going to bid for Rice means Arsenal have one less obstacle in their path.

Obviously the Gunners have been favourites for Rice for a while now, but it looks as though things are edging towards a good conclusion.

Last season, Arsenal went to the next level, and sat at the Premier League’s summit for much of the campaign.

Although they couldn’t last the distance, the Gunners have some great foundations upon which to build further.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bringing in a player like Rice would no doubt edge them up to another level as they seek to compete on four fronts next term.

The 24-year-old will hopefully be able to add more silverware to his personal collection next term after helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League.