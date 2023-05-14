'For sure': Manager confirms £70m player will leave this summer, amid reports Liverpool are close to agreement











Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has said that he expects to see both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister move on this summer.

De Zerbi watched on from the touchline as both Mac Allister and Caicedo once again put in fine performances to help Brighton see off Arsenal.

Caicedo played to the right hand side for much of the game and produced another fine performance. Indeed, he even crunched into Gabi Martinelli with a challenge that saw the Brazilian leave the field injured.

Of course, recent days have seen multiple reports claim Liverpool are close to signing Mac Allister. The Argentinian has been in fine form all season and it looks like a £70m move is on the cards.

And speaking to the press after the game, Brighton boss De Zerbi confirmed he is expecting to lose Mac Allister and Caicedo in the summer.

Liverpool are expected to have an overhaul of their midfield in the summer. Both Mac Allister and Caicedo have been mentioned. But it remains to be seen if the Reds will go for the Ecuadorian as well as Mac Allister.

TBR’s View: Music to Liverpool’s ears

This was not a surprising comment from De Zerbi but to put it so bluntly will surely please the Liverpool fans looking on.

The Seagulls have done so well with their signings and if they get £70m for Mac Allister, then it’s a business deal well done.

Yes, they’ll miss the midfield duo if both go. But that’s Brighton’s model.

For Liverpool, the signing of Mac Allister will be massive. Their midfield is in dire need of a rebuild and he is a prime player to step into the void in the middle.

If Liverpool can somehow sign Caicedo as well, then it will truly be a great summer for the Reds.