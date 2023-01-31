'I'm told': Sky Sports man shares what he's heard about Caicedo to Arsenal now











Arsenal are close to signing Jorginho this month over Moises Caicedo but that’s not the end of the matter, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners had been hoping to get Caicedo and even bid more than £65m to get the deal done. However, in the end, Brighton held firm. Instead, Arsenal have moved for Jorginho, with a transfer now imminent.

However, rather signing Jorginho over Caicedo, Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that a move for Caicedo could actually still happen.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

“I’m told this deal isn’t an alternative for Moises Caicedo because Arsenal throughout the month have been ready to do a deal for Caicedo if Brighton changed their not for sale stance,” Sheth said,

“That deal is completely off now and Caicedo will not be sold in this window, as Brighton had said.”

TBR’s View: Caicedo is going to be the one to watch in the summer

Arsenal might not have got their man now but Moises Caicedo will be the name to watch in the summer.

Caicedo clearly wanted to sign for Arsenal. But Brighton said all along they wouldn’t sell, and that’s what Tony Bloom has stuck to.

As Sheth says, it’s one to watch. The summer will soon be here, and Caicedo to Arsenal rumours will be flying once again.