Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as well as West Ham United star Declan Rice.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming that Arsenal are closing in on an agreement with West Ham for Rice.

The Gunners look set to go big this summer after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Arsenal have been eyeing a move for Rice over the past few months and it seems they are finally close to landing their top target.

But they might not stop there as they could return for Moises Caicedo too, after having a £70 million bid rejected for the midfielder back in January.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal now exploring Caicedo deal

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal are still interested in signing Caicedo this summer.

It’s understood that the Gunners are exploring the possibility of bidding for the Ecuador international as well as landing their top target Rice.

The outlet notes that Chelsea are also pushing to land the Brighton star this summer and he’s expected to command a fee worth more than £70 million.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Many expected Arsenal to land either one of Caicedo or Rice ahead of the summer window, with the latter deemed more likely.

But it would be a real statement of intent if Arsenal managed to get both deals over the line.

Caicedo has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent and has proven to be a versatile option for Roberto De Zerbi this season.

The 21-year-old has filled in at right-back at times, but he’s really excelled in the middle of the park.

There looks set to be some big changes at Arsenal this summer, particularly in the middle of the park. Granit Xhaka seems to be on his way to Bayer Leverkusen, while Jorginho has been linked with a move back to Serie A.

And if Arsenal end up replacing the duo with Caicedo and Rice, it would significantly bolster the quality of Arteta’s options in midfield.