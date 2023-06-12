Chelsea are now preparing to make their move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they bid to beat Arsenal to signing him.

That’s according to CBS Sports, which claims that Chelsea are expected to open fresh talks over signing Caicedo soon.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Caicedo over the past six months after missing out on landing him in January.

Mikel Arteta’s men had two bids knocked back for the 21-year-old and were expected to return for the Ecuador international this summer.

But Chelsea were also interested in the Brighton star in January and it seems that Mauricio Pochettino’s men are aiming to beat Arsenal to landing him this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea readying move for Caicedo

Writing in his latest column for CBS Sports, Fabrizio Romano claims that both Chelsea and Arsenal are targeting a move for Caicedo.

But the Blues are expected to ‘attack’ the situation soon and will open new talks over a summer move.

The report notes that Declan Rice remains Arsenal’s priority signing for the summer and they are leading the race to sign the West Ham star.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Caicedo looks set to leave Brighton this summer after an impressive campaign under Roberto De Zerbi.

Of course, Arsenal are long-term admirers of the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder. But it seems unlikely they will be able to snap up both Caicedo and Rice.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a holding midfielder as N’Golo Kante looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Mateo Kovacic is also attracting interest from Manchester City and the Blues will be keen to bolster Pochettino’s options in the middle of the park.

Caicedo would certainly fit the bill for the new Chelsea boss and it seems as if they are trying to move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign him.

The London rivals have gone head-to-head in the transfer market on a few occasions recently, with Mykhaylo Mudryk sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge after he looked nailed on to move to Arsenal.

But it remains unclear whether or not the Gunners will firm up their interest in Caicedo as they seem to be prioritising a move for Rice.