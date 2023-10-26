Manchester City scared after finding out Jurgen Klopp wants to sign £96m player for Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are apparently ‘frightened’ after learning that Liverpool want to sign Jamal Musiala.

The Bayern Munich sensation has reportedly put contract talks on hold in Germany. That has made a number of top clubs take an interest in him, and Christian Falk has claimed on Bild that both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen to sign him.

Manchester City ‘frightened’ after Liverpool join race to sign Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is one of the most talented young players in the world, and it is no surprise that Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with a move to sign him.

The 20-year-old spent eight years at Chelsea before leaving London for Germany. He is now a key player for Bayern, who are desperate for him to extend his contract.

Sport Bild revealed last week that Liverpool are keen to sign Musiala in 2024.

The outlet’s transfer expert, Christian Falk, has now claimed that Manchester City want to sign Musiala too, but Jurgen Klopp‘s interest has apparently ‘frightened’ Pep Guardiola‘s side and all the other suitors.

Falk said on Bild, as translated by Sportwitness: “We reported exclusively last week that Musiala is a desired object of Jurgen Klopp, who absolutely wants to bring him to Liverpool.

“In doing so he has frightened the competition. Yes, now Manchester City want to intensify their effort. We’ve heard they are very, very interested.

“Everyone knows that they can lure Musiala to their club and Liverpool will now have Manchester City at the table, while Real Madrid are very interested as well.

“Bayern are doing everything they can to keep Musiala in Munich. He cost them €200,000 (£174,500) and is now worth €110 million (£96m). That’s what a player like that would cost if you want him, but that isn’t that much anymore.”

Liverpool vs Man City

Jamal Musiala is a superb talent, and that means he will cost an absolute fortune.

If Falk is right and he is worth £96 million, Liverpool and Manchester City will have to break their transfer records to sign him. Both clubs are definitely capable of doing that, but if it’s a financial battle, you would back City to come out on top.

Liverpool found themselves in a situation where they actually tabled a record-breaking bid to sign Moises Caicedo in the summer. Brighton even accepted that bid, but the player chose Chelsea, and the Blues outbid Klopp’s side to seal the deal.

For a player as good as Musiala, it won’t surprise us at all if Manchester City decide to blow Liverpool out of the water with an enormous offer next summer.