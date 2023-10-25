Liverpool eyeing 20-year-old who’s ‘of a similar level to Bellingham’

Liverpool have been linked with Jamal Musiala in recent months and speculation continues to do the rounds ahead of the January transfer window.

For instance, Christian Falk recently claimed on his Fact Files page that the Reds are keener on signing the Bayern Munich prodigy than his teammate Leroy Sane.

“Sane is quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence,” he wrote. “But I heard Musiala is Liverpool’s priority – should they fail in their pursuit here, only then will Sane come.”

Neil Jones has now spoken about the links between Liverpool and Musiala on CaughtOffside.

He admitted that the Reds are “no different” to many other clubs in that they wouldn’t mind having the 20-year-old in their squad. Indeed, he’d love to see him at LIverpool too.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, Jones believes Musiala to Liverpool would be a “very tough” deal for the Anfield outfit to pull off, as his Bayern status is that of the “jewel in their crown”.

“I don’t think there is a club in Europe who wouldn’t like Jamal Musiala in their squad, and Liverpool are no different,” he wrote.

“But admiring a player and signing him are two different things, as evidenced by the Reds’ failure to land Jude Bellingham.

“Musiala, I believe, is of a similar level to Bellingham, and as such would be very tough for the Reds to sign, both in terms of the finances required and the competition they would face.”

Liverpool face fight to sign Jamal Musiala – TBR View

Musiala is a truly outstanding player. At just 20 years of age, he has already clocked up 135 competitive appearances for Bayern, with 33 goals and 26 assists under his belt.

As such, he would certainly be a great addition for Liverpool. However, a player of such calibre will have literally all the top clubs in the world after him.

And of course, he’s already at a top club in Bayern, who will not give one of their top talents up without a fight and a significant amount of money.

Nevertheless, let’s see what happens in the coming months. Musiala will probably become a regular on the rumour mill by the time the summer window arrives.