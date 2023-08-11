Fabrizio Romano shares late-night Moises Caicedo update after Liverpool and Chelsea bids

The battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for Moises Caicedo is finally about to come to an end, and Fabrizio Romano shared the latest on the situation late last night.

The Ecuador international was always a wanted man, but very few people expected Liverpool to join the race in the way that they did yesterday morning. The Reds came in out of nowhere, and Romano revealed on X/Twitter last night that they have won the race for his signature.

He also claimed that a medical is being booked and Jurgen Klopp plans to speak to the player directly now.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are booking a medical for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea really did seem like the favourites to sign Moises Caicedo, but Liverpool have just done to them what the Blues have done to so many other clubs over the years.

Brighton made it clear to the interested parties yesterday that want a deal done. Their plan was to hold an auction of sorts – the highest bidder would get the player.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool decided to make their bid for Caicedo, and the two clubs went really big.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side tabled a £100 million package to get the deal done, but Liverpool surprised everyone by outbidding the Blues. Romano says they’ve now sealed a deal for £110 million, which will be a British transfer record.

The journalist tweeted very late last night: “2.29am UK time and Liverpool are now preparing all the documents of Moisés Caicedo deal to be fast and then avoid surprises later today — #LFC want to sign ASAP.

“Liverpool also booking medical today while Jurgen Klopp plans to speak to Moisés as final steps of the deal.”

In his following tweet, Romano added: “Chelsea late-night bid for Moises was up to £100m package. Liverpool bid is British record on £110m package — accepted by Brighton with immediate effect.

“Brighton’s board was clear: player to be sold by end of Thursday to the highest bidder.”

TBR View:

FSG have been at the end of a ton of criticism over the last few weeks, but they have now responded in style, haven’t they?

Everyone knew the Reds would go big to rebuild their midfield this summer, especially after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but nobody saw them breaking the British transfer record.

That’s exactly what they’ve done now, and everyone at Liverpool deserves huge praise for sealing a deal with Brighton for Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian looks set to be a Liverpool player very soon, and we think he’ll be a huge hit under Klopp at Anfield.