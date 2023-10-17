Liverpool now keen on 20-year-old with his contract talks on hold; Harry Kane said he’s ‘fantastic’

Liverpool are very interested in signing Jamal Musiala, with Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer of the 20-year-old Bayern Munich star.

That is according to a report from Sport Bild, which follows claims at the weekend that the Reds are already targeting one of his teammates.

Jamal Musiala has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football. And of course, it was his goal which gave Bayern a last-gasp title win in the Bundesliga last season.

Reports from the Daily Mirror reported that Liverpool were eyeing Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Mo Salah. And now, Sport Bild is reporting that Liverpool are also big fans of Musiala.

Liverpool are long-time admirers of Jamal Musiala

Bild reports that Musiala’s contract with Bayern expires in 2026. And Thomas Tuchel’s side would like to agree a new deal with the youngster at the Allianz Arena. However, the report suggests that he may have some food for thought due to his playing time.

Musiala has missed a couple of games due to injury this season. But he has also only started two games in the top-flight, and failed to get off the bench in the 7-0 win over Bochum.

Bild suggests that contract talks are on hold for now. Musiala wants to see how things develop over the next few months.

But Liverpool will not be the only side interested, with Real Madrid also keen.

Youngster would be an amazing addition for the Reds

Liverpool have signed a couple of players from Bayern Munich in the last few years. But Musiala would arguably be the most exciting addition of the lot.

He is an amazing talent, with 57 goal involvements in 133 games in all competitions for Bayern. Harry Kane has already said how he believes that Musiala is ‘fantastic‘.

Certainly it would be a phenomenal statement if Liverpool did decide to make a move to bring Musiala to Anfield.