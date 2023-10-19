‘Superb’: Arsenal now reportedly want to sign a player Serge Gnabry says is absolutely ‘amazing’

Arsenal have made some truly ambitious transfer moves in recent years.

Bringing in Declan Rice for more than £100m and signing Kai Havertz for £65m are two hueg statements of intent, and according to 90Min, the Gunners could have another big-name signing up their sleeve.

Indeed, 90Min are now linking Arsenal with a move for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

This is a very exciting rumour to say the least, Musiala is one of the best young players on the planet, and you don’t just have to take our word for it.

Indeed, Musiala isn’t just rated by fans and neutrals, his peers have also spoken incredibly highly of him in the past, including one former Arsenal player.

Serge Gnabry has been Musiala’s teammate at Bayern Munich for a number of years now, and he’s spoken incredibly highly of the youngster.

Gnabry a big fan of Musiala

Gnabry has hailed Musiala in the past.

“He’s a great, great player,” Gnabry said of the midfielder.

“The first couple of times he showed up in training we already knew he was going to be a superb player.

“His talent is amazing. He isn’t shy of anything. He has a lot of time on his hands and I hope he will continue to grow, and use his talents for Germany instead of England – to my benefit.”

Special

To receive that sort of praise from a player like Gnabry just goes to show how special Musiala is.

Gnabry has played with some of the very best players in world football in recent years. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich have all been teammates of Gnabry’s, so he knows a special player when he sees one.

Musiala is a top talent, and if Arsenal do manage to get their hands on him, they will probably have the most exciting attack in English football.