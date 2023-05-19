Man City Kit 23/24: Where to buy and money-saving deals











Manchester City have just released the Etihad Stadium team’s new Puma home kit for the 2023/24 season. So, where are the places to buy it and are there any money-saving deals?

The Citizens unveiled Puma’s 23/24 shirt with Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland modelling

it on Friday morning. Man City and the German sportswear company have sought to pay homage to the features of Etihad Stadium in the kit’s design after 20 years at the ground.

Manchester City left Maine Road for Etihad Stadium after 80 years back in 2003. The club have since been a dominant force in the Premier League. So to mark the 20th anniversary of their move, Manchester City and Puma have created a kit that celebrates their journey.

Puma has created a Manchester City kit that takes inspiration from Etihad Stadium and it incorporated the design of the Citizens’ strip from the 2003/04 season. The front of their 23/24 shirt features a graphic inspired by the ground’s four giant turrets for tonal stripes.

Additionally, the Citizens’ kit has the postcode of Etihad Stadium on the back of the neck inside the V-neck collar. But where are the places that fans can buy the new Manchester City kit and are there any money-saving deals with the cost of their new strip increasing?

Where to buy the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit

Fans can buy the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit from a variety of outlets from launch. But the price of their shirt and the deals on offer may vary between each outlet. The recommended retail price of the Citizens’ home kit has also increased slightly from 22/23.

Manchester City official club store

When buying through the official Manchester City club store, adults can get the standard version of the Citizens’ new Puma shirt for £75 or an authentic version for £110. Kids can only buy a standard edition for £60. While both prices mark an increase of £5 from 22/23.

Supporters wishing to secure a money-saving deal on an authentic Manchester City 23/24 Puma home shirt should look to purchase it from the Citizen’s official club store. The club have listed it for the cheapest price available at launch at £110 and it also comes in a box.

Additionally, Manchester City are selling mini kids’ kits for £50 and baby kits for £40. They are also the cheapest prices available at launch compared to other major English retailers. While the Citizens also offer a full-size kids’ strip for £100 that includes socks and shorts.

Shorts cost adults £35 and kids £25 when bought separately through the club. While socks cost £17 for adult sizes or £15 for kids. Numbered versions or kits with printed names will cost an additional sum, along with badges like the Premier League or Champions League.

Puma

Puma is the official supplier of Manchester City’s new 23/24 kit. But the German brand’s store prices an authentic version of the Citizens’ home jersey at £120. Standard versions are £75 for adults or £60 for kids. While a mini kid’s kit costs £55 and baby’s kits cost £45.

While it is not necessarily a money-saving deal, Puma also offers fans aged 18+ who want to buy the new Manchester City 23/24 kit the option of spreading the payment over three equal instalments. Terms and conditions apply with the finance option provided by Klarna.

JD Sports

JD Sports offers fans wanting to buy the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma kit a number of money-saving options. The self-professed king of trainers gives a 10% student discount as well as 10% off its customers’ first order after they sign up for the JD Sports newsletter.

Additionally, it has free delivery on orders over £70, less than the £75 price of a standard-issue Manchester City 23/24 home shirt. It also allows its customers to buy now and pay later. While customers can return their items for free to a JD Sports store within 14 days.

Kitbag

Kitbag is selling the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit at its standard RRP. Fans can also get an authentic version of the Citizen’s new home shirt for £120. But the online English sports retailer has free shipping on all items, regardless of the value of the order.

Sports Direct

Sports Direct offers a marginal money-saving deal when buying the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit compared to other retailers. It is selling the Citizens’ new standard home jersey for £74.99 or authentic version for £119.99 to adults and to kids for £59.99.

It further lists Manchester City’s 23/24 shorts at £34.99 for adults and £24.99 for kids. It also lists mini kids’ kits at £54.99 and baby kits for £44.99. But the retail company’s best money-saving deal on Manchester City’s new kit comes through its free personalisation.

Sports Direct lets its customers add any official player’s name and number or their own with the customisation price discounted. This option only applies to adult or kids’ shirts.

