Man City New Kit 23/24: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Manchester City have released their home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy the new Puma shirt.

This term’s strip is the Citizens’ fifth designed by Puma since the German sportswear brand replaced Nike in 2019. It will also be the 23/24 home kit of Manchester City Women, along with the club’s academy teams. Puma’s long-term kit deal also includes City’s sister clubs.

Manchester City will hope their new 23/24 home kit features in another prosperous period in their history. Pep Guardiola has overseen a juggernaut since the Spaniard took charge at Etihad Stadium. So, here is everything you need to know about Man City’s new 23/24 kit…

First look at the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit

Puma has designed a fresh sky blue strip for Manchester City’s new home kit for the 23/24 season. Guardiola’s side will don its latest design during the upcoming Premier League and Champions League campaigns. While Man City’s away and third kits are yet to be released.

Manchester City’s new 23/24 Puma home kit was designed in homage to the features of their stadium. Puma also took inspiration from the jersey that City wore during their first season at Etihad Stadium. The Citizens left Maine Road after 80 years during August 2003.

Their new home shirt features a graphic on the front depicting the unique architecture of Etihad Stadium. It also has the postcode of the stadium on the back of the neck inside the white V-neck collar. While the collar has thin sky blue lines and their shirt has faint stripes.

How much does the Manchester City 23/24 home kit cost?

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City and Puma have priced a standard edition of the Citizens’ new 23/24 home kit at a cost of £75 for adults and £60 for kids. It marks a smal increase in the price of their 22/23 home kit. While adults can buy an authentic version for £110 which comes in a box.

The Citizens sold their 22/23 home shirt through their official website at £70 for adults and £55 for kids. While their 22/23 shorts cost adults £35 and £25 for kids. Their 22/23 socks also cost £16 for adults and £12 for kids when bought for their recommended retail price.

Puma and Manchester City decided that the Citizens’ 23/24 shorts will cost adults £35 and £25 for kids. While the club’s new 23/24 socks will cost £17 for adults and £15 for kids.

Who is the sponsor of the Manchester City 23/24 home kit?

The 2023/24 Manchester City home kit will again feature the logo of Etihad Airways as the Citizens’ shirt sponsor. Etihad has been City’s primary shirt sponsor since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s takeover in 2009. It also extended the £67.5m-a-year terms in 2011.

Who is the supplier of the Manchester City 23/24 home kit?

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City earn a further £65m a year from Puma through the German sportswear brand’s deal to produce their kits. The Bavaria-based company and Etihad Stadium outfit agreed to a 10-year deal in February 2019 that came into effect from the 2019/20 season.

How to buy the 23/24 Manchester City home kit

Fans wanting to buy the 23/24 Manchester City home kit can do so through the Citizens’ club website and Puma. The Citizens and German brand have both made the latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy the Etihad Stadium side’s new kit:

Click this link to get to the official Manchester City club store.

Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Manchester City 23/24 Puma home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.

