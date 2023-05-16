Manchester City new kit 23/24 release date











Manchester City are among the first Premier League clubs to confirm the release date for their new home kit. Here is everything we know about their home, away and third shirts.

Puma and Man City have put the wheels in motion early to unveil their new home kit for the 22/23 season. While the Citizens’ new away kit and new third kit will follow suit across the coming months with predictions being of release dates during May, July and August 2023.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

When does the new Manchester City home kit come out?

Manchester City have announced on their club website that their new Puma home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out on Friday, May 19. The Citizens will release their jersey at 08:00 BST through their online store. But fans can already register their interest online.

The Etihad Stadium natives enjoyed their best kit launch yet with the release of their last design in May 2022. The Manchester Evening News reported at the time that supporters flocked to buy the shirt which paid homage to the Citizens’ greatest-ever player, Colin Bell.

When does the new Manchester City away kit come out?

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Unlike their home strip, Manchester City are yet to announce when their new Puma away kit will come out. Their fans might also have to wait a little longer following the release of the Citizens’ home jersey for it based on the Premier League team’s recent release trends.

Like is the case in 2023, Manchester City’s home kit came out on May 19 at 08:00 in 2022. But the Citizens did not release their away strip for the 2022/23 season until July 19. They also did not tease the official release of their away jersey until the day before it came out.

Manchester City did not release their away kit for the 2021/22 season until July 29, either. So, The Boot Room predicts that Manchester City’s new away kit for the 2023/24 term will not come out before July. It is also unlikely to come out before the latter half of the month.

When does the new Manchester City third kit come out?

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City are yet to announce when their new third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out. But based on their recent release trends, the Citizens are unlikely to unveil their kit until August. They and Puma unveiled the third kit for the 2022/23 season on August 4.

The Citizens and Puma also launched their third kit in their first-ever Metaverse kit launch in 2022. While Manchester City and Puma announced that their third kit for the 2021/22 season would come out on August 18 in 2021. So, fans may have a while to wait this year.

