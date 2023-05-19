How long is left on Man City Puma contract as fans hail ‘amazing’ new home kit











Kit launch fever has hit Etihad Stadium with Manchester City fans reacting on social media to their home kit for the 2023/24 season. So, how long is left on their contract with Puma?

Modelled by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, the Citizens revealed their new home kit on Friday morning. Pep Guardiola’s squad will wear Puma’s latest kit in the upcoming Premier League and Champions League seasons. While Etihad Airways remains the shirt sponsor.

Puma has designed a fresh sky blue kit for Manchester City’s new 23/24 home shirt. It was also created to pay homage to the features of Etihad Stadium in honour of 20 years at their stadium. Manchester City moved into their ground in 2003 after 80 years at Maine Road.

Fans react on social media as Manchester City unveil their 23/24 home kit

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

While last season’s kit featured echoes of the past in honour of Manchester City’s greatest-ever player, Colin Bell, their new shirt sees the Citizens’ badge return to a left-sided spot. It took up a central position on their 22/23 strip above Puma’s logo and Etihad Airways’ logo.

And fans were quick to react on social media to Manchester City unveiling their new 23/24 Puma home kit. Here are some of the responses the Citizens’ fanbase has shared so far…

How long is left on Manchester City’s contract with Puma?

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester City’s new 23/24 home kit is their fifth strip designed by Puma since the brand replaced Nike in 2019. The Citizens and the Bavaria-based sportswear manufacturer struck their 10-year agreement in February 2019 that came into effect from the 2019/20 season.

Puma pays Manchester City £65m-a-year to produce the Etihad Stadium natives’ kits. The deal also sees the German brand produce the strips for Manchester City Women and their academy teams. It also creates the shirts for the Citizens’ sister clubs all around the world.

Manchester City earn the bulk of the money from Puma’s contract to produce the kits for the City Football Group. It was also the second-largest kit deal in England at the time they signed on the dotted line behind only Manchester United’s £75m-a-year deal with Adidas.

