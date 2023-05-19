Top 10 Man City Kits of All Time, Ranked











Manchester City have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So The Boot Room has ranked the Etihad Stadium natives’ top 10 kits of all time.

The Citizens have donned a number of iconic strips throughout the club’s history to date. While sky blue has served as their traditional home colour since 1894 following a period with two-toned or white shirts. Man City have also regularly had red and black away kits.

Some supporters have found Manchester City’s more recent kits designed by Puma to be hit-and-miss. The German sportswear brand replaced Nike, which produced some of their best kits yet. So, The Boot Room has looked at the top 10 Manchester City kits of all time.

10) Manchester City away kit, 2015/16

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Nike produced Manchester City’s kits from 2013 to 2019 and designed one of their best strips yet for the 2015/16 season. The American manufacturer produced a striking navy blue design for their away kit. It also had a graphic on the sleeves resembling the moon.

It was designed in reference to Manchester City’s anthem, Blue Moon, and featured sky blue aspects. It was also the first Man City kit that Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling wore after moving to Etihad Stadium as they reached the Champions League semi-final.

9) Manchester City home kit, 2015/16

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Nike produced another of the top 10 Manchester City kits of all time with their 2015/16 home strip, as well. The Citizens made the penultimate stage of the UEFA competition in a bright sky blue jersey. It also had white cuffs and a white collar, plus a pinhole mid-front.

The badges on Manchester City’s home kit for the 2015/16 season were also stitched on the shirt. While the crest sat on a shield for the last time before the Citizens’ redesigned their badge in 2016. It was also the final Nike home jersey to also feature a raised collar.

8) Manchester City home kit, 1991-93

Photo by David Davies/Mark Leech Sports Photography/Getty Images

Umbro produced a classic for Manchester City’s home kit over the 1991/92 and 1992/93 terms. The British brand devised a two-tone sky blue shirt with a navy blue collar. It also featured two navy blue stripe marks on the right sleeve for an additional design element.

But the main aspect of the design was the two-tone pattern Umbro adopted with a string of inconsistent arrow-like markers. It further repeated the club’s initials, MCFC, on the shirt in fine print. Umbro’s small touch added another aspect mostly only visible at close range.

7) Manchester City away kit, 1998/99

Photo Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport via Getty Images

Kappa only designed Manchester City’s kits between 1997 and 1999. But the Italian brand made a mark with its design for their 1998/99 away shirt. Before they parted ways, Kappa designed the Citizens a striking neon yellow and black striped jersey with sky blue touches.

The kit, worn by the likes of Shaun Goater and Nicky Weaver, had sky blue outlines on the cuffs and collar. Kappa also interrupted the black stripes across the chest to create a plain neon yellow background and surround to emphasise their sponsor at the time, Brother.

6) Manchester City home kit, 1989-91

Photo by Mark Leech/ Offside/Getty Images

Some of the kits Umbro designed for Manchester City from 1967 and 1997 were Marmite as fans either loved them or hated them. The manufacturer’s design for the Citizen’s home shirt in 1989/90 was certainly one that split opinions. Even if it then returned for 1990/91.

Umbro used several lines of arrows directed up and down the shirt to create a wave effect. It also elected against connecting the arrows or making them level with the base of each at a different point. But it is the jersey’s quirkiness that made it one of Manchester City’s best.

5) Manchester City third kit, 2009-11

Photo by Sharon Latham/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Umbro returned to design Manchester City’s kits from 2009 to 2013 and came back with a bang. In honour of its return, the British brand resurrected one of its former designs from the 1970s. But it flipped the red-and-black sash to now drop from the right-hand shoulder.

The sash originally fell from the left-hand shoulder and Umbro also put Manchester City’s badge on the right. But it flipped the design in 2009 and also removed the Umbro badges from the sleeves. The changes created a clean design that remained in use for two terms.

4) Manchester City away kit, 1997/98

Kappa made a splash after becoming Manchester City’s kit designer in 1997 with one of the club’s best designs yet. It burst out of the gates with a multi-element away strip used only for the 1997/98 season. It was also their first kit to feature the Citizens’ eagle badge.

The Citizens entered their new era with a predominantly white away shirt in 1997. Kappa also added a dark blue collar and sleeves above a navy blue segment. While a red stripe across the chest contained the white text logo of the club’s sponsor at the time, Brother.

3) Manchester City home kit, 1997-99

Photo Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport via Getty Images

Manchester City’s away kit for the 1997/98 season just misses out on a place in our top three of their best kits of all time to Kappa’s offering for their home shirt that term. The Turin-based clothing company designed another stunner that year with a sky blue strip.

Like the away shirt, it featured Kappa’s logo emblazed on the sleeves to create a further design element. But the main body of their shirt was much cleaner with a simplistic sky blue design. It was a slightly darker shade of sky blue and stayed in use during 1998/99.

2) Manchester City home kit, 2014/15

Photo by Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Nike designed the best of their home kits for Manchester City for use over the 2014/15 season. The American manufacturer created a clean sky blue shirt featuring a dark blue collar and cuffs for the sleeves. It also used the same dark blue for its crest on the shirt.

Manchester City’s home jersey for the 2014/15 campaign also featured a V-neck design. Although Nike improved the design of their jersey by filling in the lower edge of the V in sky blue. It also even featured ‘We Are City’ on the inside of the neck inside a smaller triangle.

1) Manchester City away kit, 2011/12

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Umbro designed The Boot Room’s top choice in Manchester City’s best 10 kits of all time during the 2011/12 season. The British brand redesigned another of its more iconic strips with a clean and modern twist. It first designed a red-and-black jersey from 1967 to 1972.

Manchester City also had red-and-black striped shirts among their kits from 1974 to 1982 and from 1984 to 1986. While Umbro designed red-and-black chequered kits from 1986 to 1989. Red-and-black striped shirts further returned sporadically between 1994 and 2005.

