‘Magnificent’: Peter Grant has been blown away with what he’s seen from £1.5m Celtic player this season

The one thing that the Celtic fans are enjoying right now is that there are so many players that are starting to show good form and producing on the pitch.

After a stuttering start to the season, the Hoops are now starting to show what they are all about under Brendan Rodgers.

The last two fixtures have shown that as well as being creative, they have a certain steeliness about them. Especially after the 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

But there is one player that Peter Grant believes whose work for the side has been seriously underrated this season.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Everybody’s been talking about him [Matt O’Riley]. Seemingly Leeds put in a bid for him and it was a big bid.

“So if that was the case, he’s shown everybody why they are putting a bid in for him with his performances.

“He has been magnificent. In the St Johnstone game, he could have had a hat trick. I thought against Rangers he was the best I’ve ever seen him defensively, without the ball.

“And I thought on Saturday he done the exact same thing again. He’s getting into fantastic positions to cut things out in the box.

“And that goes unnoticed because he’s a good footballer and his assists. But his defensive duties have been brilliant since the start of the season.”

In some ways, Grant is correct. Players like Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda have been grabbing all the headlines of late, but O’Riley has been incredible for the team this season.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

TBR Celtic have been regularly writing about O’Riley’s season so far and ensuring he gets the praise he deserves as he has been an integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ plan. We also called for Celtic to get his current contract extended ASAP.

The £1.5m signing from MK Dons has shown remarkable form under Brendan Rodgers and just seems to be getting better and better with each passing week.

His defensive duties cannot be understated. O’Riley offers so much to Celtic and it will be very interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out for the youngster.

