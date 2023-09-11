‘Masterclass’: Peter Grant says 22-year-old Celtic player has been unbelievable in last two matches

The international break gives Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic fans the chance to reflect on what has been an indifferent start to the season.

Why indifferent? Well, despite still being unbeaten, winning at Pittodrie and Ibrox and sitting on top of the table, Celtic have been criticised for the quality of their performances. Especially against Kilmarnock in the League Cup exit and St Johnstone in the SPFL.

However, despite that, there is one player in the Hoops side that has really impressed former Celtic hero, Peter Grant this season.

Grant was speaking about Matt O’Riley and how important he has been in Celtic’s last two league games.

Grant said [Daily Record], “I thought last Sunday against Rangers, what he did was brilliant and contributed immensely to Celtic winning. So many cut-outs at the edge of his own box.

“Great positional play as a midfielder. Not only did he intercept, his use of the ball was then impressive when he won it back. That stood out for me.

“Never mind his quality, it was a defensive midfield masterclass. Yet I’d also watched him the week before and, having scored in the first two games of the season, he could have had another three or four himself against St Johnstone.

“Matt kept getting into the right positions. Then set-up the goal against Rangers. So his all-round performance is excellent. He has grown and grown and is going to just keep getting better.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

O’Riley has been superb for Celtic this season. Two goals and two assists in four appearances is an outstanding return from the 22-year-old midfielder.

He certainly seems to be flourishing under Brendan Rodgers and looks like he is playing with more freedom and confidence under the new Celtic manager.

With reports last week saying that Celtic are looking to offer O’Riley an extended contract, the Hoops support will be hoping that the Danish u21 international will put pen to paper to put an end to speculation surrounding his future especially after Leeds United attempted a last minute deadline day bid to take him to Elland Road.

