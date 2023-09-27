‘I’m not convinced’: Neil Lennon suggests Celtic may have had bad news in the Champions League already

Celtic’s Champions League group is not the worst group in the world. Granted, Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid will offer stiff competition, but getting out of it is certainly doable.

With three home games still to play for Celtic, getting nine points will be crucial for Brendan Rodgers’ side to qualify.

However, Neil Lennon believes that whilst he thinks Celtic can qualify, one result in the group may have already gone against his old team.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “l think it’s a good group for Celtic. They’re all good teams. I think Atletico will be predominantly the strong team.

“I’m not convinced everyone saying the result Lazio and Atletico drawing was a good result for Celtic. I’d prefer one team to run away with it.

“And then Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic fight it out for a second and maybe the Europa place.

“It doesn’t matter who Celtic play at home in the Champions League, I think they’ve got a great chance.

“And they’re just starting to find a really good bit of form there as well. So, you know, despite the disappointment of Feyenoord, they are still well in the group.

“You’d bite their hand off for second place wouldn’t you?”

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Celtic have a realistic chance of reaching Champions League last 16

Second place is certainly not outside the realms of possibility for Celtic but, as Lennon suggests, results in the group do need to go our way.

Atletico will be a stern test. TBR Celtic have already highlighted two dangermen that will need to be tamed when the Spaniards come calling and if Celtic can take at least four points from the La Liga side then who knows what can happen.

I think many Celtic fans would accept third place and a Europa League spot to guarantee football after Christmas. But the last 16 of the Champions League? Do they dare to dream?

