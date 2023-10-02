‘Looking to get’: Pundit says ‘magnificent’ 22-year-old Celtic player is worth £20m

Celtic have a player that will be worth at least £20m if the club ever decide to sell him. That’s according to pundit and journalist, Hugh Keevins.

Matt O’Riley has just signed a new long-term deal at Celtic which ends a summer of speculation surrounding the 22-year-old’s future.

Described as a ‘magnificent‘ by Celtic legend, Peter Grant, Keevins believes that Celtic will get close to their record transfer fee when the time comes to finally let him move on.

Keevins said [Clyde SSB], “That’s the key point. They are tied up on long-term deals to be sold at a later date for big money.

“Matt O’Reilly came as part of the Celtic model for not very much from the MK Dons and Celtic will be looking to get in the realms of £20m for him at some later stage.”

Celtic fans won’t like it, but Keevins is correct

The Celtic fans don’t enjoy listening to pundits trying to put a value on their player’s heads. In fact, I would go as far as to say that all football fans don’t like it.

Whenever a value is placed on players’ head it causes so much debate as fans feel as if people in the media are placing their players in the shop window.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

But to be fair to Keevins, O’Riley is doing that all by himself. Not only is he producing domestically, on the European scene he is has been performing well both this season and last.

That is why Celtic will get at least £20m for his services. He is an outstanding young player who is a key component of this team.

So much so that Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers, has said that O’Riley is just going to get ‘better and better‘. If that’s the case, the £20m that Keevins is talking about is starting to look like small change.

