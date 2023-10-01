’So happy’: Brendan Rodgers says ‘quality’ £1.5m Celtic player is going to get better and better

Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers, praised the Hoops hierarchy after the 2-1 win over Motherwell for their work in tying down the club’s best players this summer.

Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda are just three of nine new contracts that have been handed out by the Celtic board since July and Rodgers praised the club for their ‘immense’ effort to get the deals done.

But whilst he was doing that, the Celtic boss singled out Matt O’Riley as one of the players he expects to go on and have a huge future in the game.

Rodgers said [Scottish Mail on Sunday print edition page 103], “I think it’s immense credit to the board over the last few months when you look at the number of players we’ve tied down to longer deals here, that takes a lot of work and a lot of negotiation.

“But with Matty, I’m so, so happy for him. He gets out of the game what he puts into it, he’s so professional, he has big quality, and like I said when I came in, we just needed to get more goals into his game.

“In fairness to him, his timing and his finishing is quality. It was a big goal. He will only get better, he is only 22.”

Matt O’Riley continues to impress at Celtic

The 22-year-old midfielder has been impressing Celtic fans all season with his performances for the club. TBR Celtic are running out of superlatives for the soon-to-be senior Denmark international.

Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

At £1.5m, O’Riley must go down as one of the steals of the century. The former Fulham man was let go for free by Scott Parker and ended up plying his trade in League One for MK Dons before Celtic picked him up in January 2022.

Since then, his game has gone from strength to strength. Five trophies out of six in a season and a half, O’Riley is tearing up the Scottish game.

And, as Rodgers says, he is going to keep getting better. Now that is a scary thought for their rivals but an exciting one for the Celtic fans.

