Leeds now want to sign ‘outstanding’ midfielder who won the league last season

Leeds United are now interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley alongside fellow Championship side Southampton.

That’s according to Football Scotland who also confirm that Celtic have no intention of selling O’Riley this summer.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And that’s in part because the side has Champions League group stage games on the horizon.

This interest isn’t the first that Celtic have rebuffed this summer either, the report shared that O’Riley has also been subject of a bid from Italian side Bologna.

And just like this Leeds interest, that bid was rejected.

O’Riley has however sparked some intrigue in a move happening given that he switched agents earlier this summer.

Formerly of Fulham’s academy, 22-year-old O’Riley has already had quite the career to date.

The midfielder was seen as the gem of Fulham’s youth sides for quite some time but never made his impact on the first team.

Upon moving to MK Dons, it was quickly realised that ‘outstanding’ O’Riley did still possess the potential for bigger things.

And having now declared for Denmark and having six appearances for the country’s under-21s, the midfielder has a growing reputation.

It’s no surprise teams like Southampton and Leeds are taking notice.

Leeds interested in Celtic’s O’Riley but told he’s not for sale

Despite making good progress with the signing of Joel Piroe last week, Leeds are now being frustrated in some deals late on.

Whilst Leeds’ move for Celtic’s O’Riley seems like it’ll never gather too much pace, the club have exhausted a lot of effort in other deals now looking unsuccessful.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Moves for Genk winger Joseph Paintsil and Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri both look like they’ve hit the rocks.

And whilst a deal for Rangers’ Glen Kamara doesn’t yet appear to have suffered the same fate, Leeds will need more bodies through the door.

Perhaps Celtic’s stance can be tested, but Leeds may be worried that any fee for O’Riley would then be inflated.

Time is running out in the transfer window, and it seems Leeds still have plenty of recruitment to do.