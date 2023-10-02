‘I saw the highlights’: Gary Lineker left amazed after what he saw Celtic do vs Motherwell

Every Celtic fan was left amazed at their team on Saturday afternoon. Just when it looked like points were getting dropped, Celtic do what Celtic do best and just don’t give up.

Many of the fans will have believed that the points were sewn up after watching Luis Palma curl one in from the edge of the box (I don’t care what anyone says, he meant it!).

But after Blair Spittal equalised on the 95th minute, Matt O’Riley pops up at the back post in the dying embers of the match to take all three points back to Celtic Park.

Gary Lineker says Motherwell vs Celtic was a ‘mad game’

It really was an incredible ending to the game and it was one that stunned former England hero, Gary Lineker.

Lineker said [The Rest is Football], “Moment of the week. There are a couple for me. I don’t know whether anyone saw it, but I saw the highlights of Celtic v Motherwell.

“And it was just a mad game. I think Celtic scored in the 87th minute and then we know we get long injury times at present, Motherwell equalising the 95th minute and then Celtic scores the winner again in the 97th minute.

“They are top of the league there. Brendan Rodgers, obviously very popular amongst us Leicester fans. Always will be giving us the glory of winning the FA Cup.”

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

But that is the beauty of watching Celtic. The supporters are all too aware over the years that Celtic are famous for netting late winners. And not just under Ange Postecoglou.

Frank McAvennie’s double in the 1988 Scottish Cup Final is one that will live long in my memory. As will Shunsuke Nakamura’s stunning free-kick against Manchester United that sent Celtic into the last 16 of the Champions League.

And what about Scott McDonald‘s incredible 90th-minute winner against AC Milan at Celtic Park in the Champions League to beat the Italian giants 2-1? Another memorable piece of history by Celtic.

Lineker may have been left stunned, but the Celtic fans won’t be. Elated, yes. But it is no surprise to us that this team produced another big moment at the end of a huge game.

In other news, Barry Ferguson says Celtic would be ‘crazy’ not to try and sign £25m ‘difference-maker’