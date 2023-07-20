Liverpool may have to deal with Manchester City for the first team in years due to their interest in Kalvin Phillips.

A report from the Daily Mail has outlined Liverpool’s plans for the next stage of the transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has had plenty to deal with when it comes to his midfield this summer.

At the end of last season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Arthur Melo all departed.

It left him slightly short of options, but Liverpool acted quickly to bring in some high-quality replacements.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived and impressed on their debuts last night.

However, two more stars might be on their way out with Saudi Arabia their likely destination.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are nearing exits and Klopp will know he needs at least one more replacement this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Kalvin Phillips, which would mean dealing with Manchester City in negotiations.

That hasn’t happened for a senior player since Raheem Sterling’s switch back in 2015.

Liverpool want Man City midfielder Phillips

The report from the Daily Mail states that Phillips is an ‘intriguing option’ for Liverpool this summer.

They suggest it ‘remains to be seen’ whether Man City would even want to do business with ‘bitter rivals’ Liverpool this summer.

The £45m midfield now has a treble under his belt but struggled to make an impact during his first season at the Etihad.

Rodri proved an impossible player to dislodge from the starting line-up, while John Stones was regularly used ahead of him in midfield.

A move elsewhere this summer may make sense for Phillips if he doesn’t feel like he can break into Man City’s team and Liverpool would be a great option.

With Fabinho moving on, he could slot straight into the side as the primary holding midfielder.

However, doing business with Man City won’t be easy and they could put a large price tag on the 27-year-old.

With Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch also currently being considered, Liverpool are in a decent negotiating position as they can simply walk away if the deal becomes too expensive.