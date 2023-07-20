Diogo Jota has admitted that he was really impressed by new Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister’s debut last night.

Jota was speaking after Liverpool recorded a 4-2 win over Karlsruher in their latest pre-season friendly.

Manager Jurgen Klopp used two separate teams in each half to give as many players as possible a run-out.

The Reds opened the scoring early on through Darwin Nunez, who initially tried to play the ball into Mohamed Salah before eventually applying the finish himself.

Liverpool then fell behind after Karlsruher scored on either side of half-time.

However, a goal from Cody Gakpo and a late brace from Diogo Jota earned Liverpool victory in Germany.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking after the match, Jota admitted he was already delighted to be playing with Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool.

The Argentinian arrived from Brighton a few weeks ago for £35m as part of Klopp’s midfield rebuild.

He appears to have already made a good impression on his new teammates on the pitch.

Jota impressed with new Liverpool teammate Mac Allister

A reporter asked the Portuguese forward: “How good was that link-up play between you and Alexis [Mac Allister]? You seem to have a really nice understanding tonight.”

Jota replied: “I really like these kind of players, I have to tell you.

“They can see the passes and it’s almost like, you just need to make the run and they will see it and that’s amazing.

“I start to see I can link up very well with him and hopefully we can take this into the season.”

Mac Allister’s debut was well received by the media at full-time.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

His pass into Jota for Liverpool’s final goal was a sign of what he can do for his new club.

Fabinho has already heaped praise on the Argentinian, although it looks like he might end up replacing him with his exit from the club reportedly imminent.

Jota could be one of several Liverpool players who benefits from Mac Allister’s brilliant range of passing next season.

The early indications are that the 24-year-old will be pulling the strings from the base of midfield alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.