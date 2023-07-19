After Jordan Henderson, another Liverpool star could also be leaving very soon – journalist

As Liverpool contested their friendly against Karlsruher, some big transfer reports started doing the rounds.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to claim that Reds captain Jordan Henderson was on the verge of leaving Anfield.

The transfer insider declared “here we go” on Henderson to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq.

Romano said Liverpool and Al Ettifaq had reached an agreement in principle on a fee for the Reds skipper.

“Henderson already agreed three year deal last week,” reiterated the Italian.

“Documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi. Steven Gerrard, waiting for JH.”

Shortly after Romano’s report, Rudy Galetti also took to Twitter with a similar update on Fabinho.

The Brazilian has also been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad, in his case.

Galetti said Fabinho is now just “one step away” from making the move to the Jeddah club.

“Full agreement reached with the player,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“Now Liverpool is on the verge to accept the bid received from club.

“The done deal is just a matter of few time.”

Our view

Liverpool already had a big job on their hands at the start of the summer window in terms of bolstering their midfield.

The Reds duly brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Now, Liverpool look like they’ll soon find themselves down another two midfielders.

The Reds have no doubt planned accordingly over the last few days in terms of potential replacements.

Now, let’s hope they can act quickly to bring in such players. This is absolutely crucial.