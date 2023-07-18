Fabrizio Romano has provided an update involving the state of play between Liverpool and Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are currently looking to bolster their midfield ranks amid potential further upheaval in the centre of the park.

Liverpool have already lost the services of several midfielders this summer as their contracts ran out.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are now being linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.

With that in mind, Liverpool must get the ball rolling for other midfield targets to avoid a potential crisis come August.

‘One of the names on the list’

Lavia has been linked with a switch to Anfield for a number of weeks now, and he’s certainly an attainable target.

Southampton have dropped to the Championship, and the Belgian is way too good not to stay in the Premier League.

However, negotiations aren’t proving straightforward for Liverpool, who are said to be unhappy about Lavia’s price tag.

“This week, they will clarify that [Fabinho’s future],” Romano said on GiveMeSport.

“And then they will sign a new midfielder. In any case, Liverpool want to sign a midfielder.

“Romeo Lavia is one of the names they have on the list.

“They’re not super happy about the asking price. It’s something close to £50m, asked from Southampton.

“They want to pay way less than this for Lavia.

“They are also aware of the interests of other clubs, including Chelsea.

“So, this is why the Lavia situation is not that easy, but for sure, he is one of the names on the list.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Our view

Lavia is a top talent who quickly made a name for himself after swapping Manchester City for Southampton last year.

He showed he had what it takes to shine in the Premier League, and has a very high ceiling.

Liverpool may not be happy with Lavia’s price tag, but at the end of the day, he’s Southampton’s player and it’s their decision.

It’s not like they’re desperate for money, and it’s not like the 19-year-old hasn’t got other suitors either.

With that in mind, the Reds will have to work hard and be prepared to pay up if they want Lavia at Anfield this summer.