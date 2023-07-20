Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have already discovered the best position for new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp was speaking to the club’s official website after their 4-2 win over Karlsruher yesterday.

It was a brilliant opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to see plenty of his first-team stars and most exciting youth prospects in action.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister all found the back of the net, with Alexis Mac Allister impressing in midfield.

One of the main talking points this summer is what position Jurgen Klopp plans on using Dominik Szoboszlai in.

The 22-year-old attacker is incredibly versatile, which will be one of the reasons Liverpool signed him.

After just one game, Klopp has admitted he’s already been impressed by the Hungarian international.

He made the perfect impression on his new boss after his £60m switch from RB Leipzig.

Klopp might know Szoboszlai’s best position

Asked about the performance last night, Klopp said: “Well look, first half it was clear, the new boys – the kids and Dom – were the best in counter-press.

“So they obviously say, ‘Oh my God, the boss said this and that’ and they go. They all have to do that. It’s not that because it’s my idea, it’s just because we have to do it in common.

“I liked Dom a lot, especially when he was half-left, looked really good, Bobby [Clark] did really well, Conor Bradley was super, so that’s all positive signs.

“Let’s keep going, let’s keep going. This is not a season-defining game – we know that – but we came through and, as far as I know, nobody has any issues. Good.”

Liverpool look set to lose two of their most experienced midfielders in the coming days.

Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson appear to be on their way to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp will therefore be relieved that Szoboszlai performed so well in a midfield position last night.

The Hungarian can play on the left wing, as a central attacking midfielder, or as a box-to-box player on the left.

Klopp went for the latter role and was immediately impressed by the young star.

He’ll be hoping it’s a sign of things to come for the upcoming Premier League season.