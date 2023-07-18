Club could do U-turn and sell £17m player to Liverpool, he wasn’t for sale before

Bild journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Bayern Munich could change their stance on selling Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool this summer.

Falk has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Liverpool’s interest in Gravenberch and has made an intriguing claim about his future.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options this summer by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

But the Reds aren’t expected to stop there, with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heavily linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

Ryan Gravenberch has been long linked with a move to Anfield as the midfielder has struggled to nail down a place in Bayern’s side following his move from Ajax last summer.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Dominic King claimed just yesterday that Liverpool are keen on Gravenberch, but the Bundesliga champions want to keep hold of the midfielder.

Yet, Falk has suggested that Bayern’s stance could change over the coming weeks as they look to fund a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Bayern could sell Gravenberch

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Falk claims that Gravenberch’s agents have already held talks with AC Milan.

But the Bild journalist confirmed that Liverpool remain interested in the 21-year-old.

“They are interested. There were talks in the past. But they got feedback that Bayern Munich currently don’t want to sell,” Falk said.

“But this could change because, last Saturday, training started at Bayern Munich and there will be competition. Leon Goretzka, the German international, is playing in the same position. So, Thomas Tuchel can decide who will be his first choice.

“After that, Bayern will have to sell players because if they want Harry Kane, he’ll be expensive. So, this could be a topic in the next few weeks.

“Currently, Bayern Munich will see everybody in training, including Goretzka and Gravenberch. Marcel Sabitzer was also at the medical test.

“They must sell if they want to get money from a club. In this case, it can be interesting.

“Gravenberch’s management has already held talks with AC Milan. There was also a meeting in Amsterdam about how they plan the future. So, this topic is still hot.”

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch made the switch to Munich for around £17 million last summer after he starred in Holland for Ajax.

The Dutchman was widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe before the move, but he’s struggled for minutes in Germany.

He’s already publicly stated his desire to play regularly, but that seems unlikely at Bayern due to their wealth of options in midfield.

Liverpool will need more fresh faces in the middle of the park, especially with Henderson and Fabinho close to the exit door.

Gravenberch would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad, but it remains to be seen whether or not Bayern will change their stance on the player.