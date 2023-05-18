Top 10 Liverpool Kits of All Time, Ranked











Liverpool have now released the Reds’ new Nike home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, The Boot Room has ranked the top 10 kits of all time worn by the Anfield team.

The Merseyside outfit have donned a number of iconic shirts throughout their rich history dating back to 1892. While their red strip is also synonymous with Liverpool as one of their true identifiers, having been a constant since 1896 following a brief spell in blue and white.

Nike has produced Liverpool’s kit since 2020 after replacing New Balance as their technical gear supplier. The American brand became the Reds’ official kit partner after agreeing to a five-year deal worth a reported £30m a year. Liverpool also earn 20% of all sales of club merchandise.

Liverpool’s new 23/24 home kit will see Jurgen Klopp’s side wear a strip paying homage to Bill Shankly. Nike has reimagined the Reds’ 1973/74 home shirt with a white contrast collar and cuffs. But what are the top 10 Liverpool kits of all time – as ranked by The Boot Room?

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

10) Liverpool home kit, 1955/96

Liverpool adopted one of their top 10 kits of all time in 1955/56 whilst still producing their strips in-house. The Anfield club created a classic for use in just one season with the shirt’s thick white collar. It was a sleek kit with an all-red body and sleeves plus a buttoned neck.

The Reds’ kit for the 55/56 campaign was also the club’s first shirt to also feature their club badge. Liverpool integrated their crest into the design of their strip with a white oval shield behind the Liver bird. They also moved away from a red collar as they had used since 1947.

9) Liverpool away kit, 2021/22

Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Nike has produced an array of hit-and-miss kits since replacing New Balance as Liverpool’s technical supplier. But the American brand hit the mark with its design for the Reds’ 21/22 away strip. It was also in this kit that Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

The Reds ran riot on the road to their arch-rivals in a corral number with black shorts. Their strip also featured bright crimson and dark atomic steel elements on the collar and cuffs. It also featured ventilation holes that Nike wove into the design to enhance the corral theme.

8) Liverpool home kit, 2012/13

Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

Warrior only designed Liverpool’s kit for three years between 2012 and 2015 but burst out of the gates strongly. It created a clean red home jersey for the likes of Reds icons Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez to wear. Their strip also had a faint pinstripe effect in the stitching.

7) Liverpool away kit, 2009/10

Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2009/10 term was the end of an era at Liverpool as Rafa Benitez saw out his sixth and final campaign as their manager. His team did not enjoy much success on the field that term, either. But they played in style whilst on the road thanks to Adidas’ all-black offering.

Adidas designed Liverpool a classy alternate kit that year with its trademark thin stripes on the shoulders in gold. It also used gold for the German brand’s logo and the Reds’ sponsor then. While Adidas further incorporated a silhouette of the Reds’ classic crest on the back.

6) Liverpool home kit, 2017/18

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

New Balance took inspiration from Liverpool’s home kits of the 1970s when designing their shirt for the 2017/18 season. It would revive their former strips wonderfully as the Boston-based company favoured a darker shade of red than it used in any of their other home kits.

The strip further featured a faint pinstripe effect on the front of the shirt, which featured a classic V-neck collar. While Liverpool’s 17/18 home kit also featured small white markings under the arms. New Balance also marked the Reds’ 125th anniversary with a golden crest.

5) Liverpool away kit, 1982-84

Photo by Trevor Jones/Allsport/Getty Images

Umbro became Liverpool’s first official kit provider in 1973 and stayed in partnership until 1985. The British brand also designed a true classic for the Reds’ away kit in 1982 with its yellow strip. It was also the Reds’ first away kit that was not predominantly made in white.

Liverpool had worn yellow third kits since 1978 but adopted the colour for their change kit in 1982. They also retained Umbro’s design for their 1982/83 away kit in 83/84. It featured faint red pinstripes on a field of yellow. Umbro also integrated a thick red V-neck and cuffs.

4) Liverpool away kit, 2008/09

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Adidas designed one of the top 10 Liverpool kits of all time for the Reds’ 08/09 away strip. It was a good thing, too, as Gerrard and Fernando Torres helped the Reds produce one of the all-time Premier League classics with a 4-1 win away at Manchester United that term.

Gerrard helped to cement the kit’s place in Premier League history, as well, as the England icon charged towards a TV camera kissing the Liverpool badge after converting a penalty. While the strip stood out with its grey chequerboard design and Adidas striped shoulders.

3) Liverpool home kit, 1989-91

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

The 1970s and 80s proved to be a golden era for Liverpool as the Merseyside club became a dominant force. They won a staggering 11 top-flight titles from 1972 to 1990. While the Reds lifted their last title of the period wearing one of Liverpool’s all-time top 10 kits, too.

Adidas got creative when designing Liverpool’s home kit for the 1989/90 and 90/91 terms. The German brand let out its wild side as it incorporated an array of white-tipped arrows across the shirt. It also included a cross-over crew neck with grey, red and white detailing.

2) Liverpool home kit, 1992/93

Photo Credit: Anton Want/Allsport via Getty Images

Liverpool are one of the ever-present Premier League teams having joined the division in its breakaway season in 1992/93. But the Anfield natives also peaked early after adopting their best strip of the era that term. Adidas also carried over most of the prior year’s strip.

Adidas refined the design of its 91/92 Liverpool home kit by moving its logo into a central position. It originally placed its logo in the centre stripe of the three which sat on the right shoulder. While the three stripes also continued on the shorts to tie the design together.

1) Liverpool home kit, 1985/86

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

The Boot Room has ranked Liverpool’s 85/86 home strip as the best kit of our top 10. The Reds adopted a classy Adidas number for a double-winning term under Sir Kenny Dalglish. He guided the Merseyside outfit to top-flight and FA Cup titles led by goals from Ian Rush.

Adidas incorporated a thin V-neck design into Liverpool’s 85/86 home kit, as well as white and yellow cuffs. It additionally embraced a striped two-tone red pattern for the shirt that included Liverpool’s badge. The Reds’ crest featured intermittently throughout the stripes.

