How long is left on Liverpool's Nike contract as fans hail 'beautiful' new home kit

The Reds have just released their new home kit and fans are buzzing with the new look. This begs the question – how long is left on Liverpool’s Nike contract?

Liverpool‘s new home kit is a thing of beauty. The newly released strip shows that simplicity is sometimes the best option, with fans thrilled with the garms the players will be sporting in the next Premier League season.

The kit has now been released at various independent retailers. It appears that lots of fans will be rocking it given the positive reviews it’s received.

The manufacturer has done a great job. But, how long is left on Liverpool and Nike’s contract?

Liverpool fans hail ‘beautiful’ kit

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the new jersey that the Reds will be wearing in the 2023/24 season.

Rave reviews for the new design. The sleek design will be what Virgil van Dijk and co will be sporting at Anfield and beyond.

Liverpool are one of the first sides in the Premier League to release their new kit. We’ll likely find both the away and the third kit release dates in due time.

The shirt is available to buy now on the club’s website.

How long is left on Nike’s contract with Liverpool?

According to Footy Headlines, Nike and Liverpool agreed to a ‘multi-year deal’ in 2020-21, which actually had no specification on when the deal was going to last.

However, they believe the most likely year the deal is up is 2025. After this, it is currently unknown whether the Liverpool and Nike contract will extend.

