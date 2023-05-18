Liverpool New Kit 23/24 Released: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy











Liverpool’s new kit for the 23/24 season has officially been released! Here’s the cost, sponsor, supplier, how to buy and everything else you need to know about it.

Liverpool’s new home kit was officially released to the public on Thursday the 18th of May 2023, following its initial reveal on May 5th 2023.

The shirt is a classic Liverpool home jersey. A sleek red design that puts simplicity at the forefront.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liverpool home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24: Announcements, rumours and leaks for every club

Liverpool New Kit 23/24 First Look

Here is Liverpool’s new home kit for the 23/24 season.

Current stars Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz took on the modelling duties for the kit launch, revealing a sleek, classic red design for the Reds home kit.

Cost

Liverpool’s new home kit for the 23/24 season costs £74.95 for the standard jersey.

There are different variations with different prices, with the youth jersey being cheaper at £54.95. Additionally, there is also a more expensive option which mimics a shirt that would be worn by a player on match day for £114.95.

There are also different customization options such as adding a Premier League badge, player name and more.

Sponsor

The sponsor for Liverpool’s home kit is Standard Chartered.

The British multinational banking group have been partners with the Merseyside club since 2020 and recently struck up a new deal which ensures they’ll be the main sponsor for the club until at least 2027.

Liverpool’s sleeve sponsor is Expedia. The online travel agency has been a partner at Anfield since 2020 and will once again have the sleeve sponsor for the 23/24 season.

Supplier

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Liverpool’s kit supplier for the 23/24 season will once again be Nike.

How to buy

The shirt is available to buy now on Liverpool’s official club website! To buy, follow these simple steps:

Click this link to get to the official club store Select your desired size and additional personalization Add to basket Check out and pay

Show all