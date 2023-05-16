Liverpool new kit 23/24 release date











When do the Liverpool new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

A new Premier League season means new kits for Liverpool. The club will bring out three new jerseys – a home, an away and a third shirt.

Some of the league’s best players such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold and Allison Becker will all be sporting the strip in the new campaign and it’s Nike’s job as the manufacturer to make the stars look as good as possible.

Here are the details on the release dates for Liverpool’s new kit for the 2023/24 season.

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When does the new Liverpool home kit come out?

Liverpool’s home kit for the 23/24 season will officially be released on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Simplicity seems to be the key for Liverpool for the new campaign. Current stars Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz took on the modelling duties for the kit launch, revealing a sleek, classic red design for the Reds home kit.

The shirt is available to pre-order now on the club’s website.

When does the new Liverpool away kit come out?

We predict that the Liverpool away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 19th 2023.

Unfortunately at this moment in time, we do not know when Liverpool will be releasing their new away kit for the 2023/24 season. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the away kit, as taken from Liverpool’s official website.

When does the new Liverpool third kit come out?

We predict that the Liverpool third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around September 5th 2023.

Similarly to the away strip, we do not know when Liverpool will be releasing their new third kit for the 2023/24 season. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the third kit, as taken from Liverpool’s official website.

