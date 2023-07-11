Leeds United have already had to fend off interest in young midfielder Darko Gyabi this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details on the 19-year-old’s situation at Elland Road.

Relegation is far from ideal for Leeds but does tend to provide young players with an opportunity to impress in senior football.

New manager Daniel Farke has plenty of youngsters to choose from who he could promote to the first team.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Leeds United’s under-21s won their league last season, with the likes of Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph starring throughout.

Gyabi was signed from Manchester City last summer at the same time Kalvin Phillips went in the other direction.

He was handed a senior squad number, but only played for the first team three times.

Leeds have still had plenty of interest in Gyabi this summer as clubs circle the relegated side and try to prise away their most promising players.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville might be off this summer, but they’ve already shown their worth to a Premier League side.

The chance to play more minutes next season should be enough to convince the England Under-19 international to stay at Elland Road.

Leeds fighting off interest in Gyabi

The report from The Athletic suggests that Leeds had to beat several clubs from across Europe to initially sign Gyabi.

That interest hasn’t gone away during this transfer window, but Gyabi is not a player Leeds are considering selling.

The Athletic go on to say Leeds want to sign a central midfield this summer, but Gyabi will still be part of their first-team plans for the upcoming campaign.

Gyabi has already been described as a leader through his appearances for the Young Lions.

Photo by Marcos Brindicci – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He captained England’s Under-19s last season and head coach Simon Rusk said: “He’s got real energy.

“I think what I do have is, there are a few players who would possibly be deserving of the armband.

“Obviously, we had the camp in September and Darko lent himself to some leadership roles, he captained the group in one of the games.”

It’s no surprise there’s interest in Gyabi from elsewhere, but Leeds now have to give him this chance.

With Tyler Adams and Marc Roca both potentially leaving, an opportunity is opening up at Elland Road for the teenager.