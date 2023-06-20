The latest reports suggest that Aston Villa transfer target Crysencio Summerville has a release clause and it is probably cheaper than people expected.

It has been recently reported by FC Update that Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and PSV want to try and tempt Summerville to the club during the summer transfer window.

Now, a new report from Dutch publication 1908.nl suggests that Summerville has a release clause at Leeds.

According to the report, Leeds require at least £10million for Summerville, but he does have a release clause which is around £20.5million.

The same report also suggests Feyenoord are joining the race for the winger. He is attracting a lot of interest, with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth also keen.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aston Villa target Summerville has a release clause

It is no shock to see so many sides want to sign Summerville. With Leeds now relegated, multiple sides are seeing it as an opportunity to sign a very exciting talent.

The 21 year-old has started to feature more for Leeds and made 28 appearances in the Premier League during the last season. He managed four goals and two assists in the competition.

The Dutchman seems like a very exciting prospect. With Villa also in Europe next season, Summerville seems like the perfect player to come in and provide some more attacking depth.

The ‘really exceptional‘ talent can do wonderful things on the ball. Meanwhile, Unai Emery is wonderful at coaching players to reach their potential. It could be an ideal match.

Despite Leeds being relegated, they will still want to keep the winger at the club. It may be hard to keep him with so many clubs circling.